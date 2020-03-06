|
LOGAN - Barbara Downhour, 98, of Logan, Ohio, passed away just two weeks short of her 99th birthday on March 4, 2020 at Carlin House, Logan, Ohio.
Barbara was born March 18, 1921 in Hocking County, Ohio to William E. Hankison and Estella P. (Sater) Hankison. She was a graduate of Union Furnace High School and graduated Cum Laude from Ohio University where she earned a Bachlor of Science and Education; retired after 40 years in education from Nelsonville-York schools where at the last she held the position of Vice Principal; member and past President of Delta-Kappa-Gamma; member of the Retired Teachers Association and the Business and Professional Womens Organization; and was a past member of the Immanuel United Methodist Church.
Surviving are her niece, Susan Stoltz of Delaware; and "special family" Louella and Dennis Leadbetter and family.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; and husband of 69 years, Frank Downhour.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 9, 2020 at the Heinlein-Brown Funeral Home, Logan, Ohio with Rev. Rick Bennington officiating. Burial will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Logan, Ohio.
Calling hours will be observed on Monday, March 9, 2020 from 10 a.m. to the time of service.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations can be made in Barbara's name to Carlin House 12 Carlin Dr. Logan, Ohio 43138, and / or Logan Holl Foundation 201 S. Walnut St. Logan, Ohio 43138, and / or Union Furnace Alumni Scholarship Fund P.O. Box #34 Union Furnace, Ohio 43158.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 7, 2020