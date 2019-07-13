THE PLAINS - Barbara Ann Josten Richards, 82, of The Plains, passed away at Hickory Creek Nursing Center in The Plains on July 13, 2019, following a brief illness.

Barbara was born in Glouster on Nov. 13, 1936. She was the daughter of the late George B. Mason and Frances Ginn Mason. Barbara was a graduate of The Plains High School, class of 1954, and was the class valedictorian.

Barbara then worked at Ohio University in Athens for 33 years, retiring in 1986. She worked in Mail Services, where the last 15 years she was the supervisor. Barbara loved flower gardening and was a loving mother and grandmother.

Barbara is survived by her husband, James F. Richards of The Plains; her daughter, Heather (Gilbert) Figueroa of Athens; two grandchildren, Daniel Figueroa and Jonathan Figueroa of Athens; a sister, Mary F. Michael of The Plains; and two nieces.

The family would like to give special thanks to Hickory Creek of Athens for their wonderful care and dedicated staff.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 11 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with burial to be in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on July 14, 2019