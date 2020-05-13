ATHENS - Barbara Alice Lockard, 71, of Athens, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at O'Bleness OhioHealth Hospital, Athens. Born April 5, 1949 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Richard Harry Lockard and Alice Elizabeth Stair Lockard.
She was a graduate of Athens High School and Ohio University. She was the manager, for several years, of Lockard's Wholesale on Factory St. in Athens. She was known for her big heart and her willingness to help and assist others. She was a member of the Athens Community Church.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George "Huck" and Michelle Williams of Columbus; three grandchildren, Charlie Williams, Layla and Michaela Drummonds; a sister, Myra (William) Angell of Felton, California; and a niece, Alison Angell of Felton, California.
Following cremation her ashes will be interred at W. Union St. Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Online condolence may be sent to www.jagersfuneralhome.com or to her son, George Williams, 5298 Arrowood Loop West, Columbus OH 43229.
She was a graduate of Athens High School and Ohio University. She was the manager, for several years, of Lockard's Wholesale on Factory St. in Athens. She was known for her big heart and her willingness to help and assist others. She was a member of the Athens Community Church.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George "Huck" and Michelle Williams of Columbus; three grandchildren, Charlie Williams, Layla and Michaela Drummonds; a sister, Myra (William) Angell of Felton, California; and a niece, Alison Angell of Felton, California.
Following cremation her ashes will be interred at W. Union St. Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Online condolence may be sent to www.jagersfuneralhome.com or to her son, George Williams, 5298 Arrowood Loop West, Columbus OH 43229.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from May 13 to May 15, 2020.