Barbara Lockard
1949 - 2020
ATHENS - Barbara Alice Lockard, 71, of Athens, died Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at O'Bleness OhioHealth Hospital, Athens. Born April 5, 1949 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Richard Harry Lockard and Alice Elizabeth Stair Lockard.
She was a graduate of Athens High School and Ohio University. She was the manager, for several years, of Lockard's Wholesale on Factory St. in Athens. She was known for her big heart and her willingness to help and assist others. She was a member of the Athens Community Church.
Barbara is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, George "Huck" and Michelle Williams of Columbus; three grandchildren, Charlie Williams, Layla and Michaela Drummonds; a sister, Myra (William) Angell of Felton, California; and a niece, Alison Angell of Felton, California.
Following cremation her ashes will be interred at W. Union St. Cemetery. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens. Online condolence may be sent to www.jagersfuneralhome.com or to her son, George Williams, 5298 Arrowood Loop West, Columbus OH 43229.



Published in The Athens Messenger from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Interment
W. Union St. Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

May 13, 2020
I'm so glad I had some time to know Barbara. We had some deep conversations, and I appreciated her kindness.
Jenny Byers
Friend
May 12, 2020
Barbara, I love you and I miss you. Thank you for coming into my life and thank you Father for sending her. She was truly an angel. Until we meet again Queen B. I hope you are enjoying all your treasures! Thank you
Melissa Booker
Friend
