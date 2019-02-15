CHAUNCEY - Barbara J. Mayes, 79, of Chauncey passed away Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 at her residence.

Born May 3, 1939 in Junction City, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Christine Beale Rushing. She retired from Lancaster Glass and was a member of the Junction City American Legion Ladies Auxiliary.

She is survived by a son, Jeffrey (Lisa) Mayes of Lancaster; two daughters, Rhonda Mayes and Regina Barber, both of Chauncey; seven grandchildren, Michelle, Jennifer, Megan, Jessica, Andrea, Sierra, and Ethan; 14 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a twin sister, Dorothy Kennard of Trimble; and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Mike and Jerry Mayes; two brothers, Daniel and Larry Rushing; and her former husband, Jerry D. Mayes.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 18, 2019 at the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville with John Wright officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 1 p.m. until the time of service. Internment will take place at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Lancaster. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary