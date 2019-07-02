Home

Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
6:00 PM
New Faith Church
6700 Thrush Drive
Canal Winchester, OH
Barbara Murray Monk


1929 - 2019
Barbara Murray Monk Obituary
ROYALTON, Vermont - Barbara Murray Monk, born in Royalton, Vermont on March 17, 1929, died June 28, 2019 in Columbus, surrounded by family and friends.
She was the widow of Donald Murray T/Sgt USAF Retired of Vermont and Sherman Monk of Nelsonville. She was preceded in death by sons, Wilfred, Raymond and Rodney Murray.
She is survived by a son, Donald Murray Jr. of California; sister, Jean Jones of Columbus; brothers, Ernest and Lawrence Litchfield of New Hampshire and California, respectively; a sister-in-law, Dorothy Litchfield of Washington; a daughter-in-law, Lisa Murray of Pennsylvania; step-children, Ann (Mike) McGuire of The Plains and Terry (June) Monk of Nelsonville; and many nieces, nephews, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Services will be held Friday, July 5 at 6 p.m. at New Faith Church, 6700 Thrush Drive, Canal Winchester, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send children's school supplies to the church.
Arrangements are by Evans Funeral Home, 4171 E. Livingston Ave., www.evansfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on July 3, 2019
