PLANTSVILLE - Barbara Kay Tate, 76, of Plantsville, passed away Sunday, March 3, 2019, at her residence. Born Nov. 13, 1942, in Amesville, Ohio, she was daughter of the late Bryan and Merle Carpenter Walton.

She worked at Public Debt in Parkersburg, W.Va., and was a devoted homemaker who loved raising her family. She was a member of Bethel Wesleyan Church in Plantsville and the Topps Club in Chesterhill.

She is survived by her husband, John Junior Tate of the home; two sons, Stacey (Jessica) Tate of Little Hocking and Chad (Jennifer) Tate of Cutler; a daughter, Jill Tate of the home; two sisters, Shirley Bathrisk of Akron and Dorothy Miller of Sparks, Nev.; and six grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Austin Walton; and a sister, Norma Snow.

Services will be held Thursday, March 7, at 1 p.m. at Bethel Wesleyan Church in Plantsville, with burial to follow in Mt. Hermon Cemetery.

Friends may call on the family Wednesday, March 6, from 6-8 p.m., at Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill.