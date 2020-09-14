1/
Barbara Turner
1948 - 2020
Barbara E. Turner, 72, of The Plains, passed away Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at her residence. She was born March 13, 1948 in Athens County, Ohio, the daughter of the late James S. and Bernice Dishong Adams. Barbara was married to Jerry E. Turner, for 48 years, who survives.
She worked as a school bus driver for many years; and was a member VFW #7174, Ladies Auxiliary, in The Plains.
Along with her husband, she is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother and sister-in-law, Howard and Rosemary Shaver.
It was the wish of Barbara to be cremated, and no services will be held at this time. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 14 to Sep. 16, 2020.
