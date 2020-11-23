NELSONVILLE - Barbara Woodrum Tigner, 78, of Nelsonville, OH, passed away Nov. 18, 2020at her residence, Nelsonville, OH.
Barbara was born Aug. 2, 1942 in Nelsonville, OH to Chester (Chet) Woodrum and Margaret . She was an Avid Bingo and Euchre player
Surviving are her lifelong partner, Richard Phillips Sr. who passed away Nov. 19, 2020; sisters, Linda Hudnall, Brenda Russell, Wilma (Jim) McDonald, and Mary Irene Fierce who passed away Nov. 20, 2020; brother, Jim (Jan) Woodrum; step-children, Mark Tigner, Richard (Mary) Phillips Sr., Floyd (Christel) Phillips, Michelle (James) Hoops; sister-in-law, Mary Woodrum; brothers-in-law, David Dowler, Herbert Rollins; several nieces and nephews; many friends, and her caregiver.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents; husbands Paul McDonald, Earl Tigner; sisters, Reva Rutter, Loretta Kimmy, Kathy Zarley, Ella Dowler; brother, David Woodrum Sr.
Funeral services will be held at noon, Wednesday at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, OH. Burial will be in Whitmore Cemtery, Buchtel.
Calling hours will be observed from 11 a.m. to noon on Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the funeral home to help with expenses. Masks and social distancing are required to attend the calling hours and funeral.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
.