STANWOOD, Washington - Barbara J. Conrath Wright passed April 9, 2019, after a long illness.

Barbara was a 1967 graduate of Athens High School Barbara spent her last years enjoying doing things with her husband.

Born Feb. 2, 1949, she was daughter of the late Carl and Thelma Conrath Metcalf.

She is survived by her son, Anthony S. (Megan) Conrath; daughter, Kelly C. (Ron) Hundley; son, Aaron M. Wright; four granddaughters, Trinity and Magdelina Hundley, and Alice and Lucinda Wright.

Survivors also include her sisters, Janet (Gerald) Summerfield of Coolville, Nancy Everett of Athens, Karen Bergeron of Holiday, Fla.; sisters-in-law, Trudy Conrath of Athens and Patricia (Tookie) E. Hartie; and brother-in-law, Eugene F. Wright.

Special note: Barbara had recently been contacted by her daughter, Alison Marchese of Acworth, Ga., and was pleased to know that she had reconnected with the family.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 34 years, Allan; brother, Charles Conrath; sister, Marilyn Mason; and brothers-in-law, Larry Bergeron and Jack Antle.

A family service will be held at a later date.