ATHENS - Bernard E. Cooley, 92, of Athens, died Thursday morning, March 12, 2020 at his home.
Born Feb. 15, 1928 in Athens, he was the son of the late Cecil A. Cooley and Florence Martin Cooley Goodwin.
A 1946 graduate of Athens High School and a 1952 graduate of Ohio University with a bachelor's degree in Mechanical Engineering, he retired in 1993 from Aerospace in El Segundo, California. He was a private airplane pilot and an amateur artist. He was a member of First United Methodist Church in Athens and was a U.S. Navy veteran of World War II.
Bernard is survived by his wife of 68 years, Rosemary Palmer Cooley; a daughter, Cecile Ann "Cissy" Cooley of Gold Canyon, Arizona; a son and daughter in law, Craig and Iris Cooley of Hawthorn Woods, Illinois; three grandchildren, Stephanie Cooley of Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Derek Cooley and his fiancÃ©, Tegan of Denver, Colorado, and Lindsay (Chris) Ferguson of Clawson, Michigan; a sister, Eula (Robert) Mergler of Bakersfield, California; a niece, Carole (Matt) Scherrer of Bigfork, Montana; great nieces and great nephews, Alaura, Karina, Drew, Tessa, Clint and Molly Scherrer.
A memorial service will be held at a later date at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Robert McDowell officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2020