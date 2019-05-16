NELSONVILLE - Bernard E. Davis, 88, went home to be with his family and friends in heaven on the same date he was born, May 16.

Bernard was born on May 16, 1931 to the late Branson S. Davis and Ruth (Mills) Marrow Davis. He was a US Navy Veteran serving in the Korean War. He had the privilege to go on the Honor Flight in April 2016. He loved to paint and painted many beautiful pictures. He was a member of the Buchtel United Methodist Church and a member of the F&AM Trimble #557 for 50 years.

Bernard is survived by his daughters, Joyce Pelfrey of Carroll and Linda (Dave) Smith of Lancaster; two grandsons, Ian Michael Smith of Kettering and Andrew David Smith of Columbus; brother, Robert (Molly) Davis of Florida; sister, Carol Sue (Paul) Spradling of Cross Lanes, West Virginia; and has many nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great-great nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Shirley Newman Davis in 2006; brothers, Gerald Joe, Kenneth, and David Davis; half-brother, Harold Morrow; and sisters, Eileen and Margie.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Pastor Dave Shumaker officiating. Burial will be in Conner Cemetery, Buchtel.

Calling hours will be observed at 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Sunday, May 19, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net Published in The Athens Messenger on May 17, 2019