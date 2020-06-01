MILLFIELD - Bernard L. Weekley Sr., 80, of Millfield, passed away Friday, May 29, 2020 at his residence. He was born March 23, 1940 in Millfield. He was the son of the late Robert D. and Mildred L. Mayles Weekley. He worked at Union Printing in Athens for 30 years. He was formerly a Dover Township Trustee, a special deputy for the Athens Co. Sheriff Dept., the Chauncey Marshal, and a Democratic Central Committeeman for Dover Twp. He was a member of the Glouster Eagles Aerie #468 and a former member of the Amesville Masonic Lodge #278, F.&AM. Bernard enjoyed woodworking, spending time with family and friends and playing euchre.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanna Howard Weekley of Millfield; three sons, Bernard L. (Glenna Smith) Weekley, Jr., of New Marshfield, Jason Michael Weekley of the Plains, Daniel (Anthony A. Frazzini) Weekley of Pickerington; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Thelma Lasure of The Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Bollinger and Bernadine Sayers; two brothers, Gerald Weekley and Robert Eldon Weekley; a son, Jeffrey Allen Weekley; a daughter, Lori Ann Yurik; and an infant son, James Robert Weekley.
Due to COVID-19 the family wishes to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
He is survived by his wife, Roxanna Howard Weekley of Millfield; three sons, Bernard L. (Glenna Smith) Weekley, Jr., of New Marshfield, Jason Michael Weekley of the Plains, Daniel (Anthony A. Frazzini) Weekley of Pickerington; 10 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; one sister, Thelma Lasure of The Plains; and several nieces and nephews.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by two sisters, Vera Bollinger and Bernadine Sayers; two brothers, Gerald Weekley and Robert Eldon Weekley; a son, Jeffrey Allen Weekley; a daughter, Lori Ann Yurik; and an infant son, James Robert Weekley.
Due to COVID-19 the family wishes to have a Celebration of Life at a later date. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Jun. 1 to Jun. 3, 2020.