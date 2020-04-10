Home

Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Bettie Storer
Bettie Storer Obituary
ATHENS - Bettie Marshall Storer, 93, of Athens, died Tuesday morning, April 7, 2020 at The Laurels of Athens.
Born Aug. 5, 1926 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late William H. and Mildred Dowler Henry.
She retired from the Clerk of Courts, Title Department with 30 years of service and enjoyed baking cookies, bird watching and flower gardening. She is survived by two children, Rex (Lynda) Storer, Sandy (David) Howell both of Athens; four grandchildren, Jane (Curt) Allison of Jackson, Rex Jr. (Suzie) Storer of Olive Ranch, Mississippi, Ann Smith of Dublin, Sally Howell of Youngstown; great grandson, Ryan Smith of Athens; great-great-grandson, Oliver Smith of Athens; and several nieces and nephews, including Katharine Ridenour and Jerry (Donna) Storer.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Richard Storer; a sister, Shirley (Ron) Ridenour; and a brother, Kenneth (Delphine) Marshall.
Thanks to her friends who faithfully visited and sent cards. Laurels of Athens staff provided excellent care, attention to her needs, happy surroundings and we thank them as well.
Private burial due to COVID-19 was held Thursday at Canaanville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Canaanville United Methodist Church or Canaanville Women's Society, at 15650 McAfee Road, Athens, Ohio 45701. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home where friends and family may sign the online guestbook at our website www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 11, 2020
