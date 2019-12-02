|
|
ATHENS - Betty Jane Calentine, 90, of Athens, formerly of Amesville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Laurels Nursing Home in Athens.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1928 in Akron, Ohio to the late Cecil and Jesse Petty VanDyke.
She was a homemaker who loved raising her family and working on the family farm. She was a member of the Federal Valley Church and was very active in the Coon Skin Library in Amesville.
She is survived by two sons, Richard Calentine of Amesville and William Calentine of Albany; a daughter, Linda Calentine Thomas of Athens; a sister, Myrtle Litteral of Mt. Vernon; nine grandchildren, Melanie Stoncel, Tracy Calentine, Becky Calentine, Les Calentine, Andrea Mayle, Jessica Turner, Maranda Thomas, Cassandra Calentine and Brad Thomas; 19 great-grandchildren, McKilee, Megan, Leslie, Emily, Noah, Erica, Ashley, Cheyenne, Gabrielle, Eithen, Charlie, Devin, Savanna, Skyler, Hunter, Jerimiah, Brice, Gram and Brylee; and three great-great- grandchildren, Rasean, Kiyana and Draylynn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert O. Calentine; and a brother, Wallace VanDyke.
Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Federal Valley Cemetery near Amesville. A visitation will be held on Weds, Dec. 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 3, 2019