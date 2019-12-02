Home

POWERED BY

Services
Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
7465 Marion Street
Chesterhill, OH 43728
(740) 554-5291
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Calentine
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Calentine

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Calentine Obituary
ATHENS - Betty Jane Calentine, 90, of Athens, formerly of Amesville, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019 at the Laurels Nursing Home in Athens.
She was born on Dec. 11, 1928 in Akron, Ohio to the late Cecil and Jesse Petty VanDyke.
She was a homemaker who loved raising her family and working on the family farm. She was a member of the Federal Valley Church and was very active in the Coon Skin Library in Amesville.
She is survived by two sons, Richard Calentine of Amesville and William Calentine of Albany; a daughter, Linda Calentine Thomas of Athens; a sister, Myrtle Litteral of Mt. Vernon; nine grandchildren, Melanie Stoncel, Tracy Calentine, Becky Calentine, Les Calentine, Andrea Mayle, Jessica Turner, Maranda Thomas, Cassandra Calentine and Brad Thomas; 19 great-grandchildren, McKilee, Megan, Leslie, Emily, Noah, Erica, Ashley, Cheyenne, Gabrielle, Eithen, Charlie, Devin, Savanna, Skyler, Hunter, Jerimiah, Brice, Gram and Brylee; and three great-great- grandchildren, Rasean, Kiyana and Draylynn.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Robert O. Calentine; and a brother, Wallace VanDyke.
Services will be held on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill. Burial will follow in the Federal Valley Cemetery near Amesville. A visitation will be held on Weds, Dec. 4, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Stone-Matheney Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -