ALBANY - Betty J. Calvert, 67, Albany, passed away Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, at Doctors Hospital West, Columbus, OH. Born March 30, 1953, in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Byron and Mae Evelyn Pierce Calvert. She was a homemaker and loved to crochet baby blankets.
Betty is survived by the love of her life, Darrell "Bud" Fulton; a daughter, Racheal Diles, (William Umbarger) of Laurelville; a son, Larry "Skeeter" (Stacy) Bunch of Wheelersburg; two grandsons, one granddaughter, three great-granddaughters, one great-grandson, a great-grandson and a great-granddaughter expected any day; four step-children, 10 step-grandchildren, and 12 step-great-grandchildren; a brother, Ralph (Amy) Calvert of Shade; and her doggie Mickey.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by a sister, Nancy Crowder; brothers, Sony and Charles "Dick" Calvert; a stillborn brother; granddaughters, Emily Patterson and Tiffany Canter .
Graveside services will be Friday at 1 p.m. at Shade Cemetery with Minister Malcom Grueser officiating. Masks and social distancing are required while attending services. Arrangements are by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com
.