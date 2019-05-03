ATHENS - Betty Saylor Enlow, 93, Athens, went to be with the Lord, Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Lindley Inn.



Born Jan. 21, 1926, in Zaleski, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Rose Kennard Saylor. Betty graduated from Waterloo High School at the age of 16.



She was preceded in death by her husband Lee, whom she married in 1946. Betty and Lee helped start Beacon School so their son Joe would be able to attend school. Betty retired from food services at Ohio University after 32 years of employment. She was a life long member of the Alexander Presbyterian Church. Betty devoted her life to her family, she enjoyed cooking and baking. She especially enjoyed having the whole family together for birthdays and holidays.



Betty is survived by a daughter Connie Schneider and a son Mark (Susan) Enlow, daughter-in-law Laura (David) Enlow; grandchildren Melissa (Tom) Janes, Heather (Matt) Novitsky, Annette (Josh) Owili, Seth Enlow and Matt (Courtney) Enlow; great-grandchildren Sydney, Lilian and Cameron Janes, Melanie Owili and Nathaniel and Rhett Novitsky; many nieces and nephews and members of Alexander Presbyterian Church.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband Lee Enlow; sons David, Joseph and Todd Enlow; brothers Dent, Norman, and Dale (Bula) Saylor; sisters Clarys Hunter, Virgene Thomas and Helen Swaim.



Services will be Monday at 1 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor William Hixson officiating. Burial will be in Alexander Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, 11 a.m. until time of service.



In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Alexander Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 159, Albany, Ohio 45710, or Ohio Health Hospice, 444 W. Union St., Athens, Ohio 45701.



You may sign her register book at www.bigonyjordanfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on May 3, 2019