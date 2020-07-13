1/
Betty Jane Antritt
COLUMBUS - Betty Jane (Stevens) Antritt, 93, passed away on July 8, 2020. She was the youngest of four daughters born to the late Richard Garrison and Mary Frances (Gard) Stevens on Aug. 15, 1927, in Newark, Ohio.
She was preceded in death by three sisters and brothers-in-law, Louene (Theodore) Schmidt, Ruthellen (Randall) Couden, Maxine (Richard) Thompson; son-in-law, Carl DellaFlora; and granddaughter Amanda DellaFlora.
Betty is survived by her three daughters, Patrice DellaFlora, Cheri (Paul) Cline, and Kandice (Marcus) Sulser; son, Douglas (Kebby) Antritt; grandchildren, Gabriel Wright, Nicole Tarantelli, Christopher (Cassidy Cain) Tarantelli, Mersenda (Jason Turner) Antritt, Kayleen (Marc Zipser) Antritt, Mekiell Antritt, Kelly, Patrick, and Reilly Sulser; six great-granchildren, as well as many beloved family members and friends.
Betty graduated from Newark High School, class of 1945, and later moved to Columbus, Ohio. Betty was a long time member of Beechwold Christian Church, who loved, honored, and served the Lord. She was a secretary all of her adult life, and retired from Grant Medical Center. After retirement, her heart of service led her to volunteer at Riverside Methodist Hospital for many years.
The services will be held at The Shaw-Davis Funeral Homes, Clintonville Chapel, 4341 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214. The family will receive visitors on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m., and then again on Thursday July 16, 2020 from 10-11 a.m., with the funeral beginning at 11 a.m. A graveside service will follow on Thursday at 1 pm at Newark Memorial Gardens, 4244 Marion Rd. NE, Newark, Ohio 43055.
In Lieu of flowers contributions in her honor may be sent to Beechwold Christian Church, 280 Morse Rd., Columbus, Ohio 43214.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
July 12, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Marty Bayha
Friend
