Betty Rienschield Dolan

Betty Rienschield Dolan Obituary
GLOUSTER - Betty Rienschield Dolan, 97, of Glouster, passed away at 7:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at her residence.
She was born Dec. 15, 1921 in Rendville, the daughter of Scott W. and Mary Irene Botts Rienschield. She was the 7th of 13 children.
She was an avid quilter, a member of the Fairview Holiness Church, and the Malta Auxillary.
She is survived by two daughters, Molly (Elden) Grinstead of Brunswick, Ohio and Alice Tipple of Glouster; a daughter-in-law, Martha Dolan of Jacksonville, Ohio; two sisters, Barbara Jacobs of Lancaster and Rose Burgoon of Newark; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Timothy Dolan; two sons, John and David Dolan; a grandson, Jason Tipple; six brothers and four sisters.
Services will be held on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Stone-Matheney Funeral Home in Chesterhill, with Pastor Mike Wells officiating. Burial will be in the Mountville Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-7 p.m.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 10, 2019
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 10, 2019
