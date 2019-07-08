ATHENS - Betty Jayne Yaw Rutter, 96, of Athens, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, peacefully at her home.

Born Nov. 30, 1922 in Glouster, she was the daughter of the late Otto Virgil Yaw and Norma Wilson Yaw.

Betty graduated from Athens High School. She was a homemaker and also worked at the family-owned Rutter Riding Stable and the Fair Stores in both Athens and Nelsonville.

She is survived by her two sons, John Spencer (Erma) Rutter of Marietta and Rodney Lee Rutter of Athens; her two daughters, Suzanne (Gene) Lewis of Athens and Norma Jean Lott of Nelsonville; 18 grandchildren; and seventeen 17 grandchildren.

Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, H.C. Rutter; a son, Richard Otto Rutter; her brothers, Earl, John, Bob, Lee and Roy Yaw; and three sisters, Jo Ann Yaw, Chloe Yaw Dishong and Evylyn Yaw Wilson.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, with Pastor Mark Mitera officiating. Burial will be in McDougal Cemetery, Ames Township. Friends may call Friday from 6-8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service Saturday, at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to OhioHealth Home Care and Hospice, 44 W. Union St., Suite C, Athens, OH 45701.

Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 9, 2019