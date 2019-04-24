LEESBURG - Beverlee Joy French, 82, of Leesburg, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 22, 2019, at the Blue Ash location of Hospice of Cincinnati. Born Feb. 28, 1937, in The Plains, Ohio, she was the daughter of the late John Frederick and Royal Fae Shelton Lovsey. She was married for 63 years to David Charles French, who survives.

Beverlee was a 1955 graduate of The Plains High School. She was employed as a telephone operator with GTE. She also worked for Shafer's Restaurant in Nelsonville and Shaw Barton in Coshocton. She was a member of OES in Nelsonville, the Red Hat Society and Rotary International, and was a member of Nelsonville United Methodist Church.

Along with her husband, she is survived by daughters, Dava Joy French of Leesburg and Tara French of Cincinnati; son, Chuckie (Salvy) French of Alto, N.M.; grandchildren, Molly Joy French, Montana French, Emma French and Abby French; sisters, Shannon Gregory of Mt. Pleasant, S.C., and Patricia (Dick) Covert of Nelsonville; special friends, Myrtle Wharton, Alma Jo Midkiff, Jane Plummer, and her "Angel" Christa; numerous cousins; and she was affectionately known as "Aunt Bebby" by her beloved nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Melanie Eggleston; and brother, David Lovsey.

Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. on Saturday, April 27, at Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville, with Micah Covert officiating. Interment will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, immediately following the funeral service. Friends may visit at the funeral home on Saturday, from noon until the start of the service.

Donations in memory of Beverlee Joy French may be made to the , Central Region Office-HCKG, 5555 Franz Road, Dublin, OH 43017.

