BUCHTEL - Beverly Whyte Stoncel, 83, of Buchtel, passed away Nov. 7, 2019, at Hocking Valley Community Hospital, Logan.
Beverly was born May 5, 1936 in Nelsonville to Jack Whyte and Virginia Baird Whyte. She was a 1954 graduate of Nelsonville High School; retired from Ohio University College of Osteopathic Medicine after 31 years with the state of Ohio; member of the St. Mary of The Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel; member of The Catholic Women's Club; and a member of the Murray City American Legion Auxiliary #420.
Surviving are husband, Robert K. Stoncel; children, Will (Tami) Blake and Jay (Beckie) Blake; grandchildren, Mindy (Scott) Robson, Darcie (Trev) Oliver, Tyler (Taylor) Blake and Conner Blake; step-grandchildren, Zach Delaney and Jedediah (Kayla) McClain; great-grandchildren, Reece Robson, Renee Robson, Paige Swope, Chloe Oliver, Lainey Oliver, Eli Blake and Ollie Blake; step-great-grandchildren, Kasey McClain, Amelia McClain and Quinton McClain; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Mary and Gary Hooper; and several cousins, nieces and nephews, including special cousins Joan Hill and Mike Whyte.
Beverly was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Jim Whyte; and a grandson, Johnathan Blake.
Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the St. Mary of The Hills Catholic Church in Buchtel, with Fr. Matthew Gossett officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville. Christian Wake service will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home, with Fr. Mark Moore.
Beverly requested that those attending calling hours and the funeral be comfortable by wearing casual clothes.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made in Bev's name to The St. Mary of the Hills Renovation fund % 31 Republic Ave. Glouster, OH 45732.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Nov. 10, 2019