ATHENS - Robert (Bob) L. Weinfurtner, of Athens, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019.

He was born June 3, 1934 in Zanesville, the son of Clara Belle O'Brien Weinfurtner and Leo Weinfurtner. He was married on Nov. 12, 1954 to his high school sweetheart, Myrna Marlene Moore, who survives him.

He is also survived by his son, Robert (Robb) Carl Weinfurtner of Largo, Florida; Jolynne Weinfurtner of Tampa, Florida; and son, Gregory (Cathey Glenn) Weinfurtner of Albany. He was the loving grandfather of grandchildren Jared (Amber) Weinfurtner of Tampa, Florida, Jordan (Natalie) Weinfurtner of Portland, Oregon, Kelly Weinfurtner (fiancÃ© Keith Vandenbrook) of Columbus, and Jenny (Troy) Dailey of Columbus. He will be sadly missed by several great-grandchildren: Miles, Mamie, William, Emma and Danica.

Bob's elementary and middle school years were spent in South Point, Ohio, and in 1952, he graduated high school in Proctorville, Ohio. He received his B.A. and M.A from Marshall University, and in 1970, he received his Ph.D. from Ohio University College of Education. During his years as an educator and administrator, Bob served as principal of Shade Elementary, Athens County Superintendent of Schools, developed and headed up Southeast Ohio Voluntary Education Consortium SEOVEC, was Superintendent of Schools at Troy, Ohio, was an education administrator in Adams County, Pennsylvania, and retired as Superintendent of Schools in Portsmouth.

In addition to being active with the Athens Rotary, after retirement, Bob became a guardian ad litem and served on the Friends of Athens CASA Board.

Bob was an outgoing, intelligent gentleman of his generation who lived a full life while married 64 of those years to his loving wife Marlene. He will be remembered as an avid left-handed golfer, which he enjoyed with his wife Marlene, a fisherman and one who loved sports. He also loved music and played a five-string banjo. Bob loved all of his family members and focused a large part of his energies providing them with guidance and encouragement. Bob will be greatly missed by those who loved him.

Funeral service will be conducted Wednesday at 1 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with burial in Alexander Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from noon until time of service at the funeral home.

