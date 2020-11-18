NELSONVILLE - Bobby Gene Gilbraith, 79, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 10, 1941 in Athens County, OH, the son of the late Richard and Marry Stump Gilbraith. He was married to the late Annabell Monroe Gilbraith, and she passed away in 2004.
He was a US. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a retired Truck Driver, and worked construction during his lifetime. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Bobby is survived by daughters, Tammy (James) Gilbraith of Nelsonville, Kellie (Don) Stinnett of Nelsonville, Amanda (Trent) Jones of Reynoldsburg and Danielle Gilbraith of New Marshfield; sons, David Hutchison of New Marshfield and Rafeal (Tina) Gilbraith of New Marshfield; 18 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, Bobby was preceded in death by grandson, Kevin Stinnett; great-granddaughter, Sydney Stinnett; brothers, Leonard, Arthur, Frank and Junior Gilbraith.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment with military honors will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when in attendance.
