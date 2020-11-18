1/1
Bobby Gilbraith
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bobby's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NELSONVILLE - Bobby Gene Gilbraith, 79, of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020 at his residence. He was born Jan. 10, 1941 in Athens County, OH, the son of the late Richard and Marry Stump Gilbraith. He was married to the late Annabell Monroe Gilbraith, and she passed away in 2004.
He was a US. Army Veteran serving in Vietnam. He was a retired Truck Driver, and worked construction during his lifetime. He was greatly loved and will be sadly missed.
Bobby is survived by daughters, Tammy (James) Gilbraith of Nelsonville, Kellie (Don) Stinnett of Nelsonville, Amanda (Trent) Jones of Reynoldsburg and Danielle Gilbraith of New Marshfield; sons, David Hutchison of New Marshfield and Rafeal (Tina) Gilbraith of New Marshfield; 18 grandchildren; many great- and great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Along with his parents and wife, Bobby was preceded in death by grandson, Kevin Stinnett; great-granddaughter, Sydney Stinnett; brothers, Leonard, Arthur, Frank and Junior Gilbraith.
Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at the Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St., Nelsonville. Interment with military honors will be in Asbury Cemetery, Nelsonville. Friends may visit Saturday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.
Please follow all COVID-19 guidelines by wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when in attendance. 
Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 18 to Nov. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
21
Visitation
10:00 - 12:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 18, 2020
Sorry for your loss.
Lisa Johnson
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved