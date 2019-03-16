|
|
NELSONVILLE - Bonnie J. Albright, 72, of Nelsonville, passed away March 15, 2019, at OhioHealth O'Bleness Hospital, Athens.
Bonnie was born Feb. 23, 1947 in Muskingum County, Ohio, to Haillsie Albright and Vivian (George) Thress. She retired from Doctors Hospital of Nelsonville after 20 years and she loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Surviving are her daughter, Charlotte Perez of Nelsonville; grandchildren, Dustin Fuhr, Aaron Fuhr, Laura Perez and Cheyenne McGrath; great-grandchildren, Adalynn Fuhr and John Thomas Fuhr; brothers, Raymond Thress and Jerry Christman Sr.; and sisters, Angie Thress and Evelyn Jenkins.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; longtime life partner Raymond T. Conley; and brothers, Luke Christman and Danny Albright.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Warren-Brown Funeral Home, Nelsonville, with Rev. King Kelly officiating. Burial will be in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville.
Calling hours will be observed at 11 a.m. to time of service on Tuesday, March 19, 2019.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2019