GLOUSTER - Bonnie J. Alfman, 87, of Glouster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. Born March 30, 1931, in Athens County, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Mary Lafollotte McConaha.
She was a member of Glouster Eagles. Bonnie enjoyed playing the piano and organ.
She is survived by two sons, Gary (Rita) Alfman and Tom Alfman, both of Glouster; several grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gene Alfman; a son, Roger Alfman; a daughter, Jane Alfman; and a brother, Ervin McConaha.
Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 18, at Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. Interment will be in Oakwood-Millertown Cemetery, Corning.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from noon until the time of service. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 17, 2019