GLOUSTER - Bonnie J. (Mam) Irwin, 96, of Glouster, OH, passed away Nov. 9, 2020 in Canal Winchester, OH.
Bonnie was born May 21, 1924 in Hollister, OH to Martin and Flossie Six Sarina. She was a faithful and well-loved member of the Athens North congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Surviving are son, Billie C. Irwin of Sunbury; daughters, Deanna (Roger) Hunter of Groveport, Lyn Cottrill of Glouster, Sarina (Rick) Lanning of New Philadelphia, and Kelly (Joe) Olbers of Trimble; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul (Cathy) Sarina of Grove City.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, William Newton Irwin, who passed away March 2, 2004; sisters, Lavonne Irwin, and Joyce Elaine Bescoe; brother, Conrad Sarina; and daughter-in-law, Joy Mae Irwin.
Private burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, OH. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to hospice.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net
