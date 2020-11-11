1/
Bonnie Irwin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Bonnie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GLOUSTER - Bonnie J. (Mam) Irwin, 96, of Glouster, OH, passed away Nov. 9, 2020 in Canal Winchester, OH.
Bonnie was born May 21, 1924 in Hollister, OH to Martin and Flossie Six Sarina. She was a faithful and well-loved member of the Athens North congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. 
Surviving are son, Billie C. Irwin of Sunbury; daughters, Deanna (Roger) Hunter of Groveport, Lyn Cottrill of Glouster, Sarina (Rick) Lanning of New Philadelphia, and Kelly (Joe) Olbers of Trimble; 12 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and brother, Paul (Cathy) Sarina of Grove City.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 63 years, William Newton Irwin, who passed away March 2, 2004; sisters, Lavonne Irwin, and Joyce Elaine Bescoe; brother, Conrad Sarina; and daughter-in-law, Joy Mae Irwin.
Private burial will be in Hilltop Cemetery, Millfield, OH. Arrangements are by Brown Funeral Home, Murray City, OH. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to hospice.
Letters of condolence may be sent to the family at this website: www.brownfuneralservice.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Brown Funeral Home
14040 Locust Street
Murray City, OH 43144
(740) 762-2251
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Brown Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
November 11, 2020
So sorry for your loss
Helen Mccoy
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved