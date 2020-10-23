ALBANY - Bradley Paul Alexander Dixon, 21, Albany, passed away Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020, at Grant Medical Center in Columbus. Born April 28, 1999, in Athens, he is the son of Benjamin and Yalonda Dixon.
A 2017 graduate of Alexander and Tri-County High School. Bradley had a talent with computers. He loved music, video games, playing his guitars, and being with his friends and family.
Survived by his parents, Benjamin and Yalonda Dixon; sister, Erica Erwin; niece, Riley Wells all of Albany; grandmothers, Anita and Wayne Neff, and Connie Dixon; God-parents, Lara and Ray Abbott; uncles, Paul T. (Dawn) VanCouney, Barney Dixon; aunt, Angela (Hayward) Knopp; great-grandmother, Catherine Cremeans, and many cousins.
He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Gilbert Dixon and Paul VanCouney.
A visitation will be Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020, 2-4 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, P.O. Box 232, Albany, Ohio 45710, to help with expenses.
