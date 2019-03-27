Home

Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home - Nelsonville
46 Fayette Street
Nelsonville, OH 45764
(740) 753-1989
Brandy Osborne
Brandy Osborne Obituary
GLOUSTER - Brandy L. Osborne, 41, of Glouster, formerly of Nelsonville, passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Ohio Health O'Bleness Hospital.
She was born Feb. 1, 1978 in Athens, the daughter of the late Jerrold M. Winchell, Sr. and Mary Jean Metcalf Winchell. She was married to Anthony Osborne, who survives.
She is survived by her sons, Zachary and Jacob Osborne; a brother Jerrold M. "Bub" Winchell, Jr. of Glouster and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
In addition to her parents, Brandy was preceded in death by her grandparents, Sylvester and Thelma Hughes Winchell and Paul and Grace Colleen Burt Metcalf.
A memorial service will be held at 4 p.m., Friday, April 12, 2019 at the Nelsonville Wesleyan Church, 600 Chestnut St. Nelsonville with Pastor Mike Thomas officiating. Arrangements are by Souers-Cardaras Funeral Home, 46 Fayette St, Nelsonville.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Mar. 28, 2019
