Braxton Day Obituary
ATHENS - Braxton Lee Day, 18, of Athens, passed away unexpectedly Friday, Dec. 20, 2019 at his home.
Born Dec. 10, 2001 in Athens, he was the son of Jack Day and Amanda Day.
Braxton was a senior at Athens High School who enjoyed playing his XBox with his brothers and watching TV. He would often times spend his evenings going on long walks along the Athens Bike Path, spending time with all of his friends, and he had an everlasting love for his stuffed animal, Appa.
Besides his parents, he is survived by his brothers, Dakota, Trey, Trenton, Aiden, Mason; sisters, Adrianna, Alexandra, Ashton; step-mother, Bethany; step-father, Chris; maternal grandmother, Carol Sellers; maternal grandfather, Rick Sellers; paternal grandmother, Retta Day; maternal great-grandmother, Kathryn Crabtree; aunt, Debbie Crabtree; uncle, Jeff Crabtree; and many cousins.
He is preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, David Wayne Lang; paternal grandfather, Ralph Day; and maternal great-grandfather, Orville Crabtree, Jr.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Phil Foster officiating. Burial will follow the service. You may call upon the family at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Friends and family may sign the online guestbook, leave a private message of sympathy, or view a tribute video at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 22, 2019
