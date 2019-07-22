GLOUSTER - Brenda L. Wilson McClelland, 70, of Glouster, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019, at the O.S.U. Medical Center, Columbus.

Born Nov. 19, 1948 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harold and Bonnie Wilson. She retired from Trimble Local Schools as the secretary to the School Psychologist.

Brenda was a member of the Glouster United Methodist Church and loved spending time with her family, traveling, and gardening.

She is survived by her husband of 52 years, Michael "Mick" McClelland of Glouster; a daughter, Alicia (Greg) Mohler of Glouster; a son, Joshua (Sara) McClelland of Canal Winchester; grandchildren, Alexis and Reece Mohler, both of Glouster; a step-grandson, Chaz (Caiti) Mohler of Glouster; two step-great-grandsons, Maddix and Paxton Mohler; two sisters, Kathy (Frank) Liskey of Glouster and Mary Beth (Terry) Everett of Williamstown, West Virginia; nephews, Scott, Derek, Sean and families; and a special aunt, Mary Tolliver of Jacksonville.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Thursday July 25, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Bishopville Church of Christ, with Tim McClelland officiating. Interment will be in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the church on Wednesday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m.

Contributions can be made to the Glouster United Methodist Church, c/o Terry Dugan, 18475 Jacksonville Road, Glouster, OH 45732.

Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com. Published in The Athens Messenger on July 23, 2019