|
|
THE PLAINS - Brent Steven Platt, 57, The Plains, died unexpectedly at home on Dec. 16, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna L. Platt, and nephew, Dean Eric Platt.
Brent is survived by his father, Dean B. Platt; brothers, Dean (Nancy)
Platt, and Greg Platt; devoted Aunt Phylis Gambil; and all his cousins, nieces and nephews.
We want you to know Brent selflessly devoted his entire life to caring for our parents and the entire family. He will be missed beyond words.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements were completed by Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home. You may sign his registration book at wwwbigonyjordanfuneralhome.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Dec. 22, 2019