1/1
Brian Musick
1965 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Brian Cleveland Musick, 55, of Athens. The family of Brian Cleveland Musick is saddened to announce his untimely early passing at age 55. Brian passed peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following complications of diabetes.
He was born July 11, 1965 in Jackson, OH and grew up in Athens. He attended Athens High School. Brian enjoyed fast cars, listening to rock music and spending time with friends and family. Brian will be remembered for his heart of gold, contagious laugh and infectious smile.
Brian leaves behind his son, Samuel (Andrea) Lott; grandson, Kaiden Lott; brothers, Michael Waugh and Kyle Musick; sister, Billie (Anthony) Owens-Grubbs; aunt, Irene Musick; and special friends, Wanda Thompson and Penny Causey.
Brian was preceded in death by parents, Alfred Musick and Lenora Owens; and best friend, Michael Yoho.
Per his request there will be a cremation and no services.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 24, 2020
Rest in peace, old buddy, I'm sure all of us who grew up on the West side of Athens feel the same.
Don Olbers
Friend
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved