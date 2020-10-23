ATHENS - Brian Cleveland Musick, 55, of Athens. The family of Brian Cleveland Musick is saddened to announce his untimely early passing at age 55. Brian passed peacefully Oct. 17, 2020, at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus following complications of diabetes.

He was born July 11, 1965 in Jackson, OH and grew up in Athens. He attended Athens High School. Brian enjoyed fast cars, listening to rock music and spending time with friends and family. Brian will be remembered for his heart of gold, contagious laugh and infectious smile.

Brian leaves behind his son, Samuel (Andrea) Lott; grandson, Kaiden Lott; brothers, Michael Waugh and Kyle Musick; sister, Billie (Anthony) Owens-Grubbs; aunt, Irene Musick; and special friends, Wanda Thompson and Penny Causey.

Brian was preceded in death by parents, Alfred Musick and Lenora Owens; and best friend, Michael Yoho.

Per his request there will be a cremation and no services.







