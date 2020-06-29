Brian Thompson, 43, of Athens, passed away in Nashville, Tennessee on June 20, 2020. He was born June 10, 1977, son of Daniel (Frankie Hackathorn) Thompson and Terri (Terry McGrath) Thompson.

Brian loved family, friends, music and sports. In addition to his parents, Brian is survived by his brothers, Danny Thompson and Jamie (Amanda) Thompson; his children, Tyler (Ashlea) Thompson, Caitlyn Thompson, and Kristen Thompson; along with five of his grandchildren.

Brian's wish was to be cremated, so a memorial service will be held at his mothers' house (Terri Thompson) from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020. Please ask the family for the address and directions.







To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store