TUPPERS PLAINS - Brooke Keffer, 26, died on May 23 unexpectedly in North Carolina.
She was born Jan. 18, 1993 to Jason and Tawnya James. Brooke was a 2011 graduate of Meigs High School from the beauty school.
She is survived by her mother and a sister, Morgan Keffer, grandmother Shirley James, uncle Tony James, and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
She was preceded in death by father Jason, uncle Donny, and their parents Don and Vickie Keffer.
A memorial service will be held on June 15 at 1 p.m. at the Columbia Chapel Christian Church on Route 689 off of Route 32 towards Wilkesville.
Published in The Athens Messenger on June 9, 2019