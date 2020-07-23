1/1
Bryan Delae
1964 - 2020
ALBANY - Bryan David Delae, 56, passed away at home on July 21, 2020 with loving friends by his side. He was born Sept. 23, 1964 in Columbus.
He was always a happy child who loved to entertain his parents. From childhood he showed a very creative nature and worked for many years as a graphic designer, before becoming an organic gardener for several estates. He became estate manager for several employers. Many years ago, he moved to his cabin in the woods outside of Athens, which he named Camp Forever. His natural kindness and concern for others gave him many friends, who were there for him in his final year.
He is survived buy his father and stepmother, Charles and Pamela Delay of Sedona, AZ; and a brother, Michael Delay of Portland, OR. Friends and family will miss him deeply.
A celebration of his life will be scheduled later. Arrangements are by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home Where friends and family may leave the family a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 23, 2020
I will forever miss you. We will dance again one day!
Lynne Helfrich
Friend
