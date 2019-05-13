THE PLAINS - Glendale L. "Butch" Skidmore, 76, of The Plains, died Saturday, May 11, 2019, at Hickory Creek Nursing Center, The Plains.

Born Jan 25, 1943 in Charleston, West Virginia, he was the son of the late Glendale L. Skidmore Sr. and Rada Simpson Skidmore.

A graduate of Shade High School, he retired as a general manager after 44 years of service, from Athens Landmark. He and his wife operated Butch & Bonnie's Travelers for several years. He attended the Rolling Hills Baptist Church, Albany Lodge 723 F&AM, Athens York Rite, 32° Mason, Aladdin Temple Shrine and the Shade Alumni Association. He enjoyed the outdoors, hunting, and fishing (when the fish were biting). He also enjoyed the Breakfast Bunch at the Albany CafÃ© and lunch with his group at McDonald's.

Butch is survived by his wife, Bonnie Rathburn Skidmore; a son, Stephen (Bev) Skidmore of Albany; two step-daughters, Kim (Daniel) Resanovich of Athens and Cindy Coy of Albany; a step-son, Bill (Stephanie) Coy of Athens; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and a sister, Patty (David) Groves of Ravenswood, West Virginia.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by a sister, Margaret Wisbith; and a brother, Donald Ray Skidmore.

Funeral service will be conducted Saturday at 10 a.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Pastor Dale Minor officiating. Entombment will be in Athens Memory Gardens Mausoleum. Friends may call Friday 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Masonic Rites will be conducted by Albany Lodge 723 F&AM on Friday at 8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on May 14, 2019