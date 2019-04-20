ALBANY - Carl B. Johnson, 93, of Albany, passed away at his home surrounded by his loving family on April 18, 2019.

Carl was born in Mason, West Virginia on June 3, 1925.

He is survived by his only child, Carla Jane Bohlen (Janie); granddaughters, Jill Bohlen King of Lancaster and Jera Bohlen Moore of Athens; eight great-grandchildren, Hannah Hagan of Albany, Russ King of New Albany, Jerry King of Lancaster, Cora and Cole Holland of Albany and O.J., Ada and Dante Moore of Detroit; two great-great-grandchildren Hagan Artrip and Harper King.

Carl was proceeded in death by his loving wife of 65 years, Jacquelyn, in 2011; beloved granddaughter, Jodi Bohlen Holland; son-in-law Jerry A. Bohlen; foster parents, Blanche and Fred Elliott; biological parents, Carl B. Johnson, Sr. and Orpha Kiser Johnson of Mason, West Virginia; and four biological siblings, Margaret of San Juan Capistrano, California, Laura Jean of Columbus, John and Christopher, both of Mason, West Virginia.

Carl attended Albany High School before enlisting into the U.S.N. his senior year. He served in WW2 as a Radioman 2nd class aboard the destroyer U.S.S. Mayrant in both the Pacific and Mediterranean. He retired from the Abex Corporation after 38 years. He was an 85-year member of the Airline Church of Christ, a founding member of the Richland Ave. Volunteer Fire Department, an Amateur Radio operator for 65 years, a Lee Twp. trustee and a lifetime member of VFW Post 9893, Albany.

Visitation and services will be held at the Bigony Jordan Funeral Home on Monday April 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., followed with military services at Athens Memory Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, because Carl was so passionate about the forgotten and abused animal, he and his family request you make a donation to the ASPCA. Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 21, 2019