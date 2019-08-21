Home

Carl E. Casteel Obituary
GUYSVILLE - Carl E. Casteel, 60, of Guysville, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, 2019, at his residence.
He was born Nov. 24, 1958 in Parkersburg to Art and Ruby Eskins Casteel.
Carl was employed by the Norfolk Southern Railroad for 25 years.
He is survived by children, Sherry, Bryon, Jill and Miranda Casteel, all of Athens County; 10 grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; brothers, Rex (Carol) Eskins, Art (Julie) Casteel and John (Tammy) Casteel; a sister, Della (Mike) Casteel; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his partner of 30 years, Dee McGrath.
Services will be Friday at 2 p.m. at Bigony-Jordan Funeral Home, with Pastor Jim Stewart officiating. Burial will be in Graham Chapel Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., prior to services.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Aug. 22, 2019
