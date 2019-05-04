MILLFIELD - Carl Lee Evener, 77, of Millfield, died Thursday, May 2, 2019, at his home.

Born April 5, 1942 in Athens County, he was the son of the late Freddie and Velma Tinkham Evener, Jr.

He attended school at Chauncey Dover High School and was a lifelong area resident. He was a truck driver for several area trucking companies.

Carl was never happier than when he could be outside, hunting, fishing or working on the farm. He was loved by many. He was always there to help a friend, and always there for his family. His suffering is over, but for us who loved him, ours begins. The angels are very lucky to have him now. You were dearly loved and you will be missed.

Carl is survived by his daughter, Connie Lewis of Millfield; his grandson, Carl "CJ" Lewis of Millfield; a sister, Patricia McDaniel of Nelsonville; several nieces and nephews; and special friends, Susan Loughridge, Don Arnold and Tom Sabo.

Besides his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Jackson Evener; a sister, Carolyn Shutts; and two special friends, Lillian Russell and Arthur Saxe.

A memorial service will be held Friday, May 10 at 7 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens, with Rev. Phil Foster officiating. Friends may call Friday, May 10 from 3-7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Published in The Athens Messenger on May 5, 2019