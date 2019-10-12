Home

Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
Carol Myers
Calling hours
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Cardaras Funeral Homes - Logan
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hocking Hills Church of Christ
28290 Chieftain Drive
Logan, OH
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Hocking Hills Church of Christ
28290 Chieftain Drive
Logan, OH
More Obituaries for Carol Myers
Carol Myers


1937 - 2019
Carol Myers Obituary
ROCKBRIDGE - Carol I. Myers, 82, of Rockbridge, passed away Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster.
She was born Jan. 16, 1937 in Athens County, the daughter of the late Preston and Inez Johnson Wisecup. Carol was married to Rexford C. Myers, who survives.
She was a member of Hocking Hills Church of Christ.
Along with her husband, Carol is survived by her sons, Chad Myers of Rockbridge, Tad Myers of Rockbridge, Brad (Janet) Myers of Logan and Thad (Sheri) Myers of Logan; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ryan and Kinsey Myers; a sister, Eileen Pierce of Newark; and many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Jay Myers; a daughter, Inez Christine Myers; and sisters, Evelyn Davis and Virginia Snyder.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 11 a.m. in the Hocking Hills Church of Christ, 28290 Chieftain Drive, Logan, with Kelly Zirkle officiating. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Friends may call at the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, on Wednesday, from 5-8 p.m. and on Thursday one hour prior to the service at the church.
The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of Carol I. Myers to the Hocking Hills Church of Christ, 28290 Chieftain Drive, Logan, OH 43138.
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Oct. 13, 2019
