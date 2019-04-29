Home

Morrison Funeral Chapel
6525 South State Route 78
Glouster, OH 45732
(740) 767-4200
GLOUSTER - Carol Jean Troiano, 71, of Glouster, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at her residence.
She was born Aug. 17, 1947 in Powhatan, Ohio. Jean retired from Metalbestos in Logan, and enjoyed camping, working in her flower beds and spending time with her family.
She is survived by her husband, Al Troiano of Glouster; two sons, Joe (Amy) Troiano and Jim (Candace) Troiano, both of Glouster; a daughter, Teresa (Herb) McCloud of Jacksonville; six grandchildren, Joe (Mallory) Troiano, Ashley (Matt) Sutton, Tony Troiano, Tia (Aksel) Bengtsson, Samantha Troiano, and Nick (Chelsey) McCloud; six great-grandchildren, Logan, Henry, Damien, Freya, Katelyn, and Callie; and her beloved dog, Gizzy.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Annabelle Love; her grandparents, James and Mabel Love; and a special aunt, Lucille Bartlett.
Jean's wishes were to be cremated and there will be no services observed. Arrangements are by the Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A comforting message may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 30, 2019
