GLOUSTER - Carolyn Jane Beasley, 77, of Glouster, went to be with Jesus early Saturday morning, Oct. 24, 2020 at her home. Born Nov. 8, 1942 in Athens, she was the daughter of the late Harry Howard and Sarah Madora Nye Linscott.
Carolyn loved life. Above all else, she loved serving Jesus, her Lord and Redeemer. Her life's mission was to share the love of Jesus and lead as many people to him as possible. Carolyn's love for the Lord was evident in her relationship with family, friends, and her years of service pastoring and ministering. Carolyn co-founded and co-pastored the Amesville Fellowship Church with her late husband, James Wolfe. After the passing of her husband, she began pastoring The Concord Church and continued to pastor there until her passing. Carolyn was active with the youth in her church. She was an organizer for church and youth group events, including vacation bible school, roller skating parties, and church youth campouts and lock-ins. Carolyn reveled in missionary work and spreading the Gospel in Haiti, Guatemala, and more recently the Philippines with her husband Joe. She loved sharing God's love with people and she never met a stranger.
Carolyn loved to travel and loved her motor homes. In addition to her missionary work, she traveled often with her family to Washington, D.C, up and down the East Coast, Florida, and the Outer Banks, NC - one of her favorite places on earth. She loved traveling to Ontario, Canada whenever she could to see her son, Jim, and his family. She traveled often with husband Joe to camp meetings in West Virginia, Texas, and points in between. She traveled several summers out west to Montana and North Dakota accompanying her close friend Linda Ewing so Linda could be with her husband, Elmer who worked for the pipeline. There are too many travels and adventures to account for them all, but after each of her travels, she was so very happy to return to her first favorite place on earth, Hooper Ridge, and her "Home on the Range".
Carolyn celebrated her love of God through music. Her love for praise music was instilled in her by her mother, and from an early age she sang on many special occasions during services at Hooper Ridge Church of Christ. She played piano, the organ and guitar. She was a singer/song writer, writing many original songs. She passed her love and talent for music onto her two sons.
Carolyn loved her family. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and cousin. She also dearly loved her "church" family. Any event was a good enough reason for Carolyn to have a "get-together." She loved organizing family Thanksgiving, Christmas, and Easter, where Carolyn's homemade noodles were a must have. Many of these family gatherings ended with Carolyn or her sons Joe or Jim at the piano, while the rest of the family sang traditional hymns.
Carolyn loved to "Briggle." She learned to sew and quilt from her mother. She embraced genealogy and researching family history, including the ancestry of the Nye, Linscott, and Wolfe families. She loved sharing the family history at the Linscott and Wolfe family reunions. She spent countless joyful hours scrapbooking, crafting, and having tea parties with her granddaughters, Emma, and Lily. She loved everything Christmas and particularly loved having her granddaughters help her decorate every room, nook, and cranny of her house for Christmas and bake cookies. Her grandchildren were her joy and she "loved them to the moon and back."
Carolyn made many forever friends around the world in her journey through life and she left an indelible mark on each of them as an example of a life well lived.
Carolyn is survived by her husband, Joe; sons, Jim (Laura) Wolfe, Joe (Georgi) Wolfe; step-son, John (Kathy) Beasley; step-daughters, Cindy (Mark) Smith, Pam (Tim) Slocum; former daughter-in-law, Tracy Wolfe; grandchildren, Emma Wolfe, Lily Wolfe, Nicci (Brett) Van Gerwen, Lauren Kells; step-grandchildren, Nicole (Alex) Morris, Jessica Smith, Becky (Steve) McBride, Katy Beasley; step-great grandchildren, Marcus, Gregory, Joe, Ben, Emelia; brothers, Warren (Winky) Linscott, Paul (Mary Ann) Linscott; sister, Paula (Tom) Beard; special friend, Linda Ewing; and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, James Wolfe; daughter, Cheryl Stanley; and brother, Bobby Linscott.
A funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 at Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home with Pastor Joe Beasley officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery. You may call upon the family at the funeral home on Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fresh Oil Ministries, 13224 Concord Church Road, Glouster, OH 45732. Due to COVID-19, face coverings and social distancing will be observed. The family wishes to thank the Hospice team for their assistance and the loving care provided during Carolyn's journey to be with Jesus. Friends and family are encouraged to leave a message of sympathy or sign the online guestbook at www.hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
.