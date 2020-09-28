1/
Carolyn Blackford
THE PLAINS - Carolyn J. Blackford, 80, of The Plains, died Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020 at Kimes Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Athens.
Born Oct. 24, 1939 in Chauncey, she was the daughter of the late G. Gerald Blackford and Nellie Jones Blackford.
A 1957 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School, she retired from Ohio University.
Carolyn is survived by two sisters, Elizabeth E. "Betty" Blackford of The Plains and Lois (James) Bartlett of Concord, North Carolina.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by two sister and two brothers.
Following cremation, her ashes will be interred in Greenlawn Cemetery, Nelsonville. There will not be any services scheduled due to the COVID 19 Coronavirus Pandemic. Arrangements are with Jagers & Sons Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Athens County Food Pantry, c/o Treausrer, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701 or Habitat for Humanity of SE Ohio, 525 W. Union St., Athens, OH 45701 or Hospice of Kimes, 64 Kimes Lane, Athens, OH 45701. Please share a memory, a note of condolence or sign the online register book at www.jagersfuneralhome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 28 to Sep. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
