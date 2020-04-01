Home

Carolyn Kamento


1957 - 2020
Carolyn Kamento Obituary
GLOUSTER - Carolyn S. Kamento, 62, of Glouster passed away Tuesday, March 31, 2020 at the Fairfield Medical Center, Lancaster. She was born April 29, 1957 in Lancaster. She was a member of the Glouster Eagles.
She is survived by her mother, Imogene Burns of Glouster; a grandson, Paul Losey Jr. of Glouster; sisters-in-law, Diana Burns and Johanna Burns; her companion, David Losey; special friends, Susan Mesaros and Paul and Sue Moore; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Melissa Dawn Kamento; her father, George Burgess Burns; two sisters, Mary Chesser and Barbara Goble; and four brothers, Danny, Paul, Ronald, and Dwayne Burns. 
A graveside service will be held at a later date in the Maplewood Cemetery, Glouster. Arrangements are by Morrison Funeral Chapel, Glouster-Bishopville. A message of comfort may be sent to the family at www.morrisonfc.com.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Apr. 2, 2020
