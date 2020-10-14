1/1
Carolyn Reed
1924 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ATHENS - Carolyn Reed of Granville, formerly of Athens departed this life on Oct. 12, 2020 at Kendal of Granville. Born Oct. 20, 1924 in Belle Center, OH, she was the youngest daughter of William "Alfred" Hubbard and Carrie "Esther" Rose Hubbard. She lived in Athens from 1951 to 2014 when she moved to Granville.
Carolyn is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and David Sapp of Newark; a son, Bryan Reed of North Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper at Reed & Baur, Inc. insurance agency in Athens. She was a 67 year member of First Presbyterian Church of Athens, where she was active in Presbyterian Women and was a longtime member of P.E.O. Chapter G. She was interested in genealogy and enjoyed cross stitching.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Malcolm Reed in 1993; two sisters, Ruby Baker of Belle Center, OH and Avonelle Shaw of Largo, FL; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Reed of Greensboro, NC.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 3 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701 or Hospice of Central Ohio, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Oct. 14 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Calling hours
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
15
Funeral service
03:00 PM
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Jagers and Sons Funeral Home
24 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
740-593-3567
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Jagers and Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved