ATHENS - Carolyn Reed of Granville, formerly of Athens departed this life on Oct. 12, 2020 at Kendal of Granville. Born Oct. 20, 1924 in Belle Center, OH, she was the youngest daughter of William "Alfred" Hubbard and Carrie "Esther" Rose Hubbard. She lived in Athens from 1951 to 2014 when she moved to Granville.
Carolyn is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Joyce and David Sapp of Newark; a son, Bryan Reed of North Myrtle Beach, SC; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandson.
She worked for 25 years as a bookkeeper at Reed & Baur, Inc. insurance agency in Athens. She was a 67 year member of First Presbyterian Church of Athens, where she was active in Presbyterian Women and was a longtime member of P.E.O. Chapter G. She was interested in genealogy and enjoyed cross stitching.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Donald Malcolm Reed in 1993; two sisters, Ruby Baker of Belle Center, OH and Avonelle Shaw of Largo, FL; and a daughter-in-law, Beverly Reed of Greensboro, NC.
Funeral service will be conducted Thursday at 3 p.m. at Jagers & Sons Funeral Home, Athens with Rev. Robert Martin officiating. Friends may call one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. She will be laid to rest next to her husband in Alexander Cemetery, Hebbardsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church, 9 N. College St., Athens, OH 45701 or Hospice of Central Ohio
, 2269 Cherry Valley Rd., Newark, OH 43055.