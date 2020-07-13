1/
Carolyn Seel
TROTWOOD - Carolyn L. (Hibbard) Seel, 68, of Trotwood, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She retired from Verizon as an engineer with many years of service. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion in Englewood and the V.F.W. in Brookville and spent many hours fundraising for each organization. She was also a lifelong blood donor. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing, laughing and being with friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Russell Seel; daughter, Rebecca (Bobbie Schick) Inman of TN; step-son, Doug Seel of TX; granddaughter, Adena (Kelly) Rogers; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel (Kinney) Hibbard; son, Bryan Chase; stepdaughter, Susan Seel; and brother, Allen Hibbard.
A public walk-through visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery near Albany, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen For The Cure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Jul. 13 to Jul. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
15
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
JUL
15
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Kindred Funeral Home
JUL
16
Graveside service
01:30 PM
New Marshfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Kindred Funeral Home
400 Union Boulevard
Englewood, OH 45322
(937) 832-2600
July 13, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Zora Griffith
