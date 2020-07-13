Carolyn Seel

TROTWOOD - Carolyn L. (Hibbard) Seel, 68, of Trotwood, passed away on Friday, July 10, 2020. She retired from Verizon as an engineer with many years of service. Carolyn was a lifelong member of the Fraternal Order of Eagles, American Legion in Englewood and the V.F.W. in Brookville and spent many hours fundraising for each organization. She was also a lifelong blood donor. Carolyn enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing, laughing and being with friends.
She is survived by her loving husband, Russell Seel; daughter, Rebecca (Bobbie Schick) Inman of TN; step-son, Doug Seel of TX; granddaughter, Adena (Kelly) Rogers; nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Hazel (Kinney) Hibbard; son, Bryan Chase; stepdaughter, Susan Seel; and brother, Allen Hibbard.
A public walk-through visitation will be on Wednesday, July 15, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at the Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:30 p.m. at New Marshfield Cemetery near Albany, Ohio. If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Susan G. Komen For The Cure. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that you please wear a mask and to maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com
.