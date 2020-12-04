1/1
Carolyn Stalker
1943 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carolyn's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BINGHAMTON, NY - Carolyn transitioned from life on earth on Nov. 8 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. She was born July 10, 1943 to the late Vernon M. and Mabel J. Stalker of Vestal, New York.
Carolyn experienced significant medical issues but never let them define her or interfere with doing her best. Carolyn, the quintessential social worker, took care of herself so that she could devote her life to others: her family, clients and friends.
Carolyn earned a BA from SUNY Oswego and a MSW from Marywood University in PA as well as several other certificates. As a Psychiatric Social Worker Carolyn worked in various settings such as in a State Residential Hospital, in Group Homes for mentally or developmentally challenged and in an Intermediate Care facility for adults with cerebral palsy. More recently Carolyn moved back home to care for her Mother also became a Social Worker for a Head Start.
Carolyn loved traveling, especially with family. She was an artist in numerous mediums including designing clothes for her niece and doing Swedish embroidery. Her passion for learning experiences, life and art were seen in her support (both financial and gifts of time) to educational, mental, artistic, environmental and social justice issues. Carolyn spent many evenings and weekends helping children in crisis, counseling individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and those transitioning.
Carolyn is loved and admired by her sisters, Marion Barnes (Bob) of Athens, OH and Joan Krosner of Horse Shoe, NC. Every week of their lives, Carolyn was in at least weekly contact with each of her nieces and nephews all of whom now live in Athens, OH, Dr. Phil Taylor, III and Dr. Amy Taylor-Bianco (Dr. Joe), as well as her great-nephews and her great-niece, Phillip Taylor IV, Emma Bianco, Richard Taylor and the late Andrew Bianco.
When the young nephews and niece were separately asked to describe Carolyn, their immediate responses were: "remarkable", "extraordinary", "artistic", "never afraid to go against the status quo or social norms", "great to everyone", "kind", "compassionate", "selfless", "brave", and "a wonderful Aunt to each of us."
Carolyn is a member of the Vestal United Methodist Church. At Carolyn's request she has been cremated and will be laid to rest in the Vestal Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-29, there was a private memorial service. Carolyn requested that each person do an act of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Carolyn to Andrew's Benefit Fund. One can sign the register book, share a memory, and read the full obituary at hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com. Cards and donations can be mailed to Andrew's Avengers c/o Hughes- Moquin Funeral Home, 168 Morris Avenue, Athens, OH 45701.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Dec. 4 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens
168 Morris Ave.
Athens, OH 45701
(740) 592-6666
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hughes-Moquin Funeral Home - Athens

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved