BINGHAMTON, NY - Carolyn transitioned from life on earth on Nov. 8 at Lourdes Hospital in Binghamton, NY. She was born July 10, 1943 to the late Vernon M. and Mabel J. Stalker of Vestal, New York.
Carolyn experienced significant medical issues but never let them define her or interfere with doing her best. Carolyn, the quintessential social worker, took care of herself so that she could devote her life to others: her family, clients and friends.
Carolyn earned a BA from SUNY Oswego and a MSW from Marywood University in PA as well as several other certificates. As a Psychiatric Social Worker Carolyn worked in various settings such as in a State Residential Hospital, in Group Homes for mentally or developmentally challenged and in an Intermediate Care facility for adults with cerebral palsy. More recently Carolyn moved back home to care for her Mother also became a Social Worker for a Head Start.
Carolyn loved traveling, especially with family. She was an artist in numerous mediums including designing clothes for her niece and doing Swedish embroidery. Her passion for learning experiences, life and art were seen in her support (both financial and gifts of time) to educational, mental, artistic, environmental and social justice issues. Carolyn spent many evenings and weekends helping children in crisis, counseling individuals diagnosed with multiple sclerosis and those transitioning.
Carolyn is loved and admired by her sisters, Marion Barnes (Bob) of Athens, OH and Joan Krosner of Horse Shoe, NC. Every week of their lives, Carolyn was in at least weekly contact with each of her nieces and nephews all of whom now live in Athens, OH, Dr. Phil Taylor, III and Dr. Amy Taylor-Bianco (Dr. Joe), as well as her great-nephews and her great-niece, Phillip Taylor IV, Emma Bianco, Richard Taylor and the late Andrew Bianco.
When the young nephews and niece were separately asked to describe Carolyn, their immediate responses were: "remarkable", "extraordinary", "artistic", "never afraid to go against the status quo or social norms", "great to everyone", "kind", "compassionate", "selfless", "brave", and "a wonderful Aunt to each of us."
Carolyn is a member of the Vestal United Methodist Church. At Carolyn's request she has been cremated and will be laid to rest in the Vestal Park Cemetery. Due to COVID-29, there was a private memorial service. Carolyn requested that each person do an act of kindness.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending a donation in memory of Carolyn to Andrew's Benefit Fund. One can sign the register book, share a memory, and read the full obituary at hughesmoquinfuneralhome.com
. Cards and donations can be mailed to Andrew's Avengers c/o Hughes- Moquin Funeral Home, 168 Morris Avenue, Athens, OH 45701.