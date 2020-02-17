Home

Carrie M. Johnson, age 57, of New Marshfield, Ohio, passed away Feb. 14, 2020 at Grant Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio.
Carrie was born Aug. 15, 1962 in Nelsonville, Ohio to Jack Whitmore and Lola (Guess) Whitmore.
Surviving are her husband, Fred Johnson; mother, Lola Whitmore of Carbon Hill; brother, Chris ( Loretta) Whitmore Of Carbon Hill; sisters, Connie Hall Of Carbon Hill and Cindy Howard Of Carbon Hill; and several neices and nephews.
Carrie was preceded in death by her father Jack Whitmore; and sister Cathy Whitmore.
Published in The Athens Messenger on Feb. 18, 2020
