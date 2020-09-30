1/
Carrie Sue Stout
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carrie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
ALBANY - On Sunday, Sept. 27, 2020, Carrie Sue Stout went into cardiac arrest and passed away unexpectedly at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital. She was just 45 years old.
She is the daughter of Rhonda (Jeff) Hart and the late Jimmy Stout.
In addition to her parents, Carrie will be sorely missed and is survived by her eight children, Christopher (Andrea) Caldwell and their children Dominick and Sophia, Jimmy Caldwell (raised by his grandparents Rhonda and Jeff), Tyler Riley, Donald, Monica, Angel, Jacob, and Heaven Lee Riley; her significant other of 22 years, Mike Riley; sister, Teresa (Kurt) Montle and their daughter Annamarie and brother Timmy (Ronda) Stout; grandma, Rita Keirns; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
As a mother of many children, Carrie always had a home full of ones to care for. She enjoyed finding new recipes that her family would enjoy. Her creativeness, meals and baked goods will be missed.
Besides her dad, Jimmy, she is preceded in death by her grandparents Granville and Joanna Stout and Robert Keirns.
Arrangements will be made at a later date.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 30 to Oct. 2, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved