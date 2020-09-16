1/1
Cathy Dixon
1966 - 2020
{ "" }
ZALESKI - Cathy L. Dixon, 54, of Zaleski, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at Westmoreland Place in Chillicothe, after a long battle of dementia. She was born Feb. 6, 1966 in Nelsonville, OH, daughter of Cathy Campbell Dial of Zaleski and James Dixon of Clewiston, FL.
She was a 1984 Vinton County High School graduate and led a life of smiles and joy that was brought on by her huge heart. Cathy worked as a security guard at General Mills in Wellston for many years, was a former volunteer firefighter for the Zaleski Fire Department, a past Vinton County Fair Board member as well as past President of the Vinton County MRDD. She enjoyed loves ones, going on trips, hiking, softball, concerts and camping. Cathy found much joy in singing with her favorite songs. She was a sister, daughter, aunt, and dear friend to so many, and will be greatly missed.
In addition to her parents, Cathy is survived by her sisters, Jami K. (Cassy Erwin) Dial of Red House, WV and Carolyn (Lawrence) Weaver of McArthur; stepsister, Diana Cordell; niece, Katerina Weaver of McArthur; nephew, Colton Cordell of Nitro, WV; aunts, Jane Harvey of Radcliff and Jennifer and Tonya Dixon of Dundas; uncle, Carroll Dixon of Canal Winchester; great-aunt, Ester Bear of Logan; stepmother, Peggy Dixon of Clewiston, FL; brother-in-law, Buddy Weaver of New Plymouth and many cousins and special friends.
She was preceded in death by her dad, James M. Dial; niece, Stephanie Holstine; grandparents, several aunts and uncles and special friend, Teresa Culwell.
Funeral services will be held 1 p.m., Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in the Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church, 103 North Broadway St., Zaleski, with Pastor Mark Rood officiating. Interment will be in Madison Township Cemetery, Zaleski. Friends may call at the Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church on Monday, from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the wonderful help and thoughtful well wishes and ask that everyone wear Ohio State colors. 
If desired, friends may contribute to the Alzheimer's Association, Greater Cincinnati Chapter, 644 Linn St., Suite 1026, Cincinnati, OH 45203.
Arrangements are by Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home, 201 W. High St., McArthur. 
Please sign her online guestbook at www.cardaras.com.



Published in The Athens Messenger from Sep. 16 to Sep. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
21
Calling hours
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Zaleski Freewill Baptist Churc
SEP
21
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Zaleski Freewill Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Garrett-Cardaras Funeral Home
201 West High Street
McArthur, OH 45651
(740) 596-5222
Memories & Condolences
September 16, 2020
Brigitte <br />Chillicothe
Extending my deepest sympathy to Cathy’s family, friends and co-workers. I’ll always remember Cathy as a kind, soft-hearted loving soul. She will be missed by many.
Brigitte Puckett
Friend
September 16, 2020
Deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Cathy
Pamela Frank
September 16, 2020
Prayers for family.
Georgia Schroeder
Friend
September 16, 2020
Cathy was a very nice lady she alway nice sweet to all and love to help all of us kids at the fair you will be missed!
Frankie Wile
Friend
September 16, 2020
Love you my namesake. Give everyone a big hug for me. Will miss your smiling face.
Sherrie Kisor
September 15, 2020
Cathy was a great Vinton County supporter and will be sadly missed. She always had a smile and was always a happy presence at our Class of 1984 Reunions. My condolences to her family and friends.
Michele Clary Royster
Classmate
September 15, 2020
Cathy was always there when I needed her. She was a good friend to many. I will never forget her. She is like family to me!
Carol (Sis) Lamb
Friend
September 15, 2020
Cathy, you were always there when I needed you. You always were a good friend. You will never be forgotten!
I love you Cathy, may you rest in peace. So glad you were my friend! I will miss you!
Carol Lamb
Friend
September 15, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Mike Smith
Friend
September 15, 2020
To a special friend and classmate, you will be missed more than words can express... spread those wings and Fly High my friend.. Until we meet again... RIP
Pam Zimmerman
Friend
September 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss. My thoughts and prayers are with the family.
Donna Hunter
Friend
September 15, 2020
Sarsh Murohy
Friend
September 15, 2020
Sorry for your loss Cathy was a very good friend of mine she will truly be missed by her family and friends
Eddie Cottrill
Friend
September 15, 2020
I got to know Cathy as a Fair Board member and always admired her dedication. You never had to guess what she was thinking but always brought a level head to decision making. An awesome advocate for kids in Vinton County. Keeping her family in my prayers in the coming days.
Travis West
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
You will be missed by the freeman family.. josh kim.alexis .mason we will miss you so much and we will remember the times we watched fireworks as a family and you were always good to the kids and played with them I thank you for being in our life's for as long as you were and now you and mom are back to no good rest in peace I love you forever and always ..
Josh Freeman
Family
September 15, 2020
Kat.... I am so very sorry for your families loss.... you all will be in my thoughts and prayers as you go through this horrible time. If you need anything I am just a phone call or text away.... Brenda Collier
Brenda Collier
Friend
September 15, 2020
Cathy was one of the most pleasant people to be around. My sympathy and prayers to her family. Always thoughtful and kind.
Pam Wood
Friend
September 15, 2020
Cathy you were a great person. We had so many fun times together. I wish you did not have to suffer from such a horrible disease so young. I can see you in heaven all your burdens gone. Love you, Lorie
Lorie Castor-Borst
Friend
September 15, 2020
Meet Cathy when I worked at Pillsbury, she was one of a kind. RIP my Friend
Troy Pendleton
Friend
September 15, 2020
My deepest sympathy for the family of Cathy L. Dixon. Cathy was a beautiful friend that would give you the shirt off her back. We shared some crazy times over the many, many years of friendship. I will miss her so very much. R.I.P. Cathy Lynn...until we meet again. Love you forever.
Connie Lamb
Friend
September 15, 2020
You had such a beautiful soul. You will be missed
Vickie Deyak
Coworker
September 15, 2020
So very sorry for your loss.
Colleen Thomas
Acquaintance
September 15, 2020
sorry for your loss. Cathy was a blast to work with.
Kirt Ward
Coworker
September 15, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Pamela Haynes
Neighbor
September 15, 2020
Was a awesome lady and wonderful friend and coworker and will b missed by all who new her . Fly high my friend
Danielle
Coworker
September 15, 2020
So sorry to hear the passing of Kathy. I met her at my son's wedding (Brittany Bay) a couple years back and she was a very special lady. She treated me like she knew me her whole life. She always had a big smile on her face. She will be missed dearly by all who knew her. Sending prayers to her family. God Bless
Melissa Reedy
Friend
September 15, 2020
Cathy Was a big hearted person and gave all to her family, friends, and community.
Cathy will be missed by many.
RIP
Lisa Kirby
